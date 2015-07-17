Bayer to talk to investors over summer on Covestro flotation: sources

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) plans to hold investor meetings over the summer as it prepares a stock market listing of its plastics division, sources familiar with the deal said.

Bayer has said it aims to turn the unit, whose name will be changed to Covestro from MaterialScience, into a legally separate and self-contained entity by Sept. 1.

While an initial public offering (IPO) is possible as early as October to take advantage of current rich share valuations, Bayer will seek feedback from potential Covestro shareholders and adjust its timing accordingly, the sources said.

A listing may value the plastics company at more than 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion), they added.

The sources also said that as part of the listing preparations, Bayer has also mandated more banks alongside IPO adviser Rothschild [ROT.UL] and global coordinators Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Bank of America (BAC.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N), Citi (C.N) and UBS UBSG.VX will act as bookrunners, while BNP (BNPP.PA), Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Kepler will act as co-leads.

Bayer and the banks declined to comment, except for Kepler, which was not available for comment.