Bayer says its drug extends lives of liver cancer patients
#Health News
May 4, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Bayer says its drug extends lives of liver cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer AG said on Thursday its Regorafenib cancer treatment drug helped extend the lives of liver cancer sufferers according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial.

Bayer now plans to file for regulatory approval of the oncology compound, which is also know as Stivarga, it said.

The German company said it plans to submit the data from its study as the basis for marketing authorisation of Regorafenib in the treatment of inoperable liver cancer in 2016.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
