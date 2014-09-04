Bayer seeks Japanese approval for Eylea injections

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer said it has submitted an application for Japanese marketing authorization of Eylea to treat patients with a buildup of fluid in the back of the eye caused by a blockage of veins in the retina.

It said a late-stage drug trial showed that more patients with such a condition - macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) - showed an improvement in their ability to see when treated with Eylea compared with laser.