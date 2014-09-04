FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer seeks Japanese approval for Eylea injections
September 4, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer seeks Japanese approval for Eylea injections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer said it has submitted an application for Japanese marketing authorization of Eylea to treat patients with a buildup of fluid in the back of the eye caused by a blockage of veins in the retina.

It said a late-stage drug trial showed that more patients with such a condition - macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) - showed an improvement in their ability to see when treated with Eylea compared with laser.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

