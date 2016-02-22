FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU approves Bayer's Kovaltry for haemophilia A
#Health News
February 22, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

EU approves Bayer's Kovaltry for haemophilia A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Bayer’s haemophilia A drug Kovaltry for the treatment of patients from all age groups, the company said on Monday.

Kovaltry will complement Bayer’s existing haemophilia business, with Kogenate being the most important product.

Haemophilia affects about 400,000 people around the world and is a mainly inherited disorder in which one of the proteins needed to form blood clots is missing or reduced.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
