EU approves Bayer's Kovaltry for haemophilia A

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Bayer’s haemophilia A drug Kovaltry for the treatment of patients from all age groups, the company said on Monday.

Kovaltry will complement Bayer’s existing haemophilia business, with Kogenate being the most important product.

Haemophilia affects about 400,000 people around the world and is a mainly inherited disorder in which one of the proteins needed to form blood clots is missing or reduced.