FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer to invest 4 billion euros in R&D this year: Bild
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 19, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer to invest 4 billion euros in R&D this year: Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas May 6, 2015. Venezuela is investigating whether drug companies including Merck and Bayer have improperly profited from subsidized foreign exchange amid growing medicine shortages, the health minister said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins - RTX1BV1A

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals group Bayer plans to invest 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) in research and development this year, its chief executive told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

“That is more than ever before. The development of our new blood thinner Xarelto alone cost 2.2 billion euros,” Marijn Dekkers.

Aspirin maker Bayer raised its research and development spending by 5 percent to 3.57 billion euros in 2014, representing 8.5 percent of its sales before special items. It has about 14,000 employees worldwide working in this field.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.