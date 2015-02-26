Bayer counting on new stroke drug as it targets double-digit earnings growth

The logo of Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer is pictured in Leverkusen April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said it expects underlying core earnings to increase by more than 10 percent this year, banking on a boost from new drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

The inventor of Aspirin and polyurethane foams said on Thursday that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were set to grow by between 10 and around 15 percent this year, based on the assumption of a positive currency effect of about 2 percent.

The company is benefiting from a strong dollar in particular as North America accounts for nearly a quarter of its sales.

Sales from the five most promising of its recently launched drugs, such as Xarelto and eye drug Eylea, would approach 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) this year, up from 2.9 billion in 2014, it said.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4 percent to 1.85 billion euros, falling short of the average estimate of 1.93 billion in a Reuters poll, on higher research and development costs as earnings declined at its plastics unit.

The shares traded 1 percent higher at 3.39 a.m. ET, outperforming the European healthcare benchmark index .SXDP, which was down 0.1 percent.

Berenberg analyst Alistair Campbell said the outlook for 2015 was “robust”, with Bayer’s consumer health activities looking weaker and chemicals stronger than expected.

Quarterly net income more than halved to a less-than-expected 224 million euros. It was held back by borrowing costs for the $14 billion acquisition of Merck & Co.’s (MRK.N) consumer health business it wrapped up in October and by interest costs for pension provisions.

Bayer flagged a one-off drag on earnings this year of about 700 million euros from the costs of separately listing its MaterialScience plastics unit, eyed for mid-2016 at the latest, and from folding the Merck & Co. business into its non-prescription drug activities.

Bayer unveiled plans in September to list its plastics business on the stock market to focus on its more profitable life-science businesses around human, animal and plant health. Citi analysts have estimated the unit’s potential market value including debt to be 11-14 billion euros.

Bayer said it would decide in the second half of this year whether to sell shares in MaterialScience via an initial public offering or to transfer the subsidiary to its shareholders in a cash-free spin-off.