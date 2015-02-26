Bayer says would consider attractive bid for MaterialScience

A view of the Bayer AG logo at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal in this February 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) chief executive said the drugmaker would have to consider any attractive takeover offer for the MaterialScience unit, which Bayer plans to list on the stock exchange, but he signaled that jobs security would be taken into account.

“Of course if a convincing offer were to be made we would have an obligation to evaluate that offer but that would be in the context of all the interested stakeholders,” CEO Marijn Dekkers said at a press conference.

He added the company would talk about expectations beyond 2015 at its investor conference in Berlin, scheduled for March 11.