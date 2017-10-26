Bayer's pharma growth tempered by weak consumer care unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Operating earnings at Germany’s Bayer, which is buying U.S. seeds company Monsanto, edged 4 percent higher as weaker-than-expected consumer healthcare revenues tempered gains in prescription drug sales.

FILE PHOTO - The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Bayer’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter came in at 2.20 billion euros ($2.60 billion), slightly higher than the average forecast by analysts of 2.12 billion euros, helped by continued growth in prescriptions for anti-clotting drug Xarelto.

Adjusted EBITDA at the consumer health unit, owner of brands such as sunscreen Coppertone and allergy remedy Claritin, fell a weaker-than-expected 16.5 percent to 274 million euros.

Bayer, struggling with price pressure from large U.S. drugstore chains and from consumers switching to cheaper rivals, said the U.S. market environment remained challenging.

Bayer said it still expected 2017 EBITDA before special items to come in slightly above last year’s level, now excluding plastics maker Covestro, in which it holds a minority stake after selling blocks of shares on the open market.

Bayer, which is seeking antitrust approval for the $66 billion Monsanto deal, reiterated it expected to wrap up the transaction in early 2018.

European regulators on Oct. 5 stopped the clock in the approval process, pushing back the Jan. 22, 2018 deadline to account for extra time that the companies need to garner information requested by the watchdog.