FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer agreed to buy Teva Pharmaceutical’s U.S. animal health operations for up to $145 million to bolster its own veterinary drugs business.

The price includes an upfront payment of $60 million and $85 million in milestone payments linked to manufacturing and sales targets, the German drugmaker said on Friday.

Bayer expects to close the deal 2013, once it gains antitrust and regulatory clearance.