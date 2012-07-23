FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Onyx and Bayer's cancer drug fails late-stage trial
#Health News
July 23, 2012 / 6:48 AM / 5 years ago

Onyx and Bayer's cancer drug fails late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bayer AG and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s jointly produced drug failed its main goal to treat patients with a type of liver cancer in a late-stage trial, the companies said.

The drug Tarceva, when combined with standard therapy did not improve overall survival of the patients with Hepatocellular carcinoma, according to the statement.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common form of liver cancer and is responsible for about 90 percent of the primary liver cancers in adults.

Tarceva is jointly marketed by Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc and Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG.

The study enrolled 720 patients and data from this study will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
