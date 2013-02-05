FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer to partner on reversing bleeding from Xarelto
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 5, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Bayer to partner on reversing bleeding from Xarelto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said on Tuesday it planned to collaborate with U.S. peer Portola Pharmaceuticals to study several drugs that reverse the effects of its blood-thinner Xarelto.

Bayer said it expected to complete the study in the second half of this year.

Dangerous bleeding is one of the main risks of bloodthinners such as Xarelto, which are used against thrombosis or heart attacks, and drugs can be applied more widely if they have so-called “antidotes”.

U.S. regulators last June rejected the use of Xarelto to prevent heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS), citing the risk of bleeding.

Bayer said in September its development partner Johnson & Johnson had filed a response to the regulators’ concerns.

Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.