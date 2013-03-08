FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer eyes wider use for Xarelto with new trials
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 8, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Bayer eyes wider use for Xarelto with new trials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A plant belonging to Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer is seen in Leverkusen February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer has initiated two new late-stage studies to widen the use of its anti-blood-clotting pill Xarelto, one of its most important new drugs.

The German company, which is developing the pill with U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson, said it would start a Phase III clinical trial to test Xarelto in patients with chronic heart failure and significant coronary artery disease.

In another trial, also in the third and last phase of testing required for regulatory approval, the drug will be tested on patients receiving a stent to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries, also called percutaneous coronary intervention.

Xarelto, for which Bayer expects more than $2.6 billion in annual peak sales, is already approved for several uses, the largest being stroke prevention in patients suffering from a form of irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

U.S. health regulators this month denied approval to an expanded use of Xarelto to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.