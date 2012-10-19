FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer wins EU endorsement for Xarelto in lung embolism
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 19, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Bayer wins EU endorsement for Xarelto in lung embolism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said its Xarelto blood-thinning pill was recommended for approval by the European drugs regulator for the treatment of dangerous blood clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.

Bayer also won an endorsement from watchdog European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the pill’s use in preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis - another form of blood clotting - Bayer said in a statement on Friday.

EMA’s guidance is usually followed by the EU Commission for its decisions on drug approvals.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.