BBA asks UK to review Libor regulation
#Business News
June 28, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

BBA asks UK to review Libor regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Bankers’ Association (BBA) called on the UK government to review how Libor interbank lending rates should be regulated in the future following a record fine on Barclays for attempting to manipulate the rate.

“The British Bankers’ Association is shocked by yesterday’s report about Libor,” said the trade body, which in March launched its own review of Libor.

“As part of this review we will now be asking the authorities to consider in what manner the Libor setting mechanism should be regulated in the future.”

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Alexander Smith

