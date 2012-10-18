BB&T posts higher 3rd-quarter profit

(Reuters) - BB&T Corp (BBT.N) posted a higher third-quarter profit as the regional bank generated more mortgage banking revenue.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $469 million, or 66 cents per share, up from $366 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The southeastern U.S. bank, which has a market value of about $22 billion, had emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.