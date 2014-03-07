FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BB&T hires two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley
March 7, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 4 years ago

BB&T hires two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BB&T bank is pictured in Alexandria, Virginia July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Molly Riley

(Reuters) - BB&T Corp’s brokerage unit said on Friday it hired two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley.

John Lewis and Joe Bartholomew will form Lewis Group of BB&T Scott & Stringfellow. They managed $900 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

Lewis has 22 years of investment experience, while Bartholomew has 17 years.

Christy Jockle, a spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley, confirmed the duo had left the firm, but declined to comment on their move to BB&T.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

