BB&T hires two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley

(Reuters) - BB&T Corp’s brokerage unit said on Friday it hired two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley.

John Lewis and Joe Bartholomew will form Lewis Group of BB&T Scott & Stringfellow. They managed $900 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

Lewis has 22 years of investment experience, while Bartholomew has 17 years.

Christy Jockle, a spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley, confirmed the duo had left the firm, but declined to comment on their move to BB&T.