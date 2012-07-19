FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BB&T Corp profit rises on lower provisions
July 19, 2012 / 10:14 AM / in 5 years

BB&T Corp profit rises on lower provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BB&T Corp (BBT.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the bank set aside less money for loan losses and earned higher interest income.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $510 million, or 72 cents per share, from $307 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn 69 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income -- the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits -- rose 7.4 percent to $1.5 billion.

Provision for credit losses, excluding covered loans, fell 17.3 percent.

The bank recorded a $108 million decrease in allocated provisions due to improving credit trends in the residential mortgage loan portfolio.

Average loans held for investment grew 6 percent to $109.2 billion.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company’s shares, which have gained about 68 percent since they fell to $18.92 last August, closed at $31.61 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

