BB&T Corp profit rises on lower provisions

(Reuters) - BB&T Corp (BBT.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the bank set aside less money for loan losses and earned higher fee-based income.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $510 million, or 72 cents per share, from $307 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn 69 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 7.4 percent to $1.5 billion while fee based income rose 22 percent to $966 million, boosted by the acquisition of the insurance arm of Crump Group Inc CRMPG.UL.

BB&T said the acquisition added $94 million to its insurance income.

The bank has been on a buying spree picking up insurance units, including the life and property and casualty insurance division of Crump Group for $570 million.

The southeastern U.S. bank had emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.

For the quarter BB&T’s provision for credit losses, excluding covered loans, fell 17.3 percent.

The bank recorded a $108 million decrease in allocated provisions due to improving credit trends in the residential mortgage loan portfolio.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company’s shares, which have gained about 68 percent since they fell to $18.92 last August, closed at $31.61 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.