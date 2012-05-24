FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA says may sell Latam pension business
May 24, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Spain's BBVA says may sell Latam pension business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The offices of Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) are illuminated by the late afternoon sun in central Bilbao May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s second largest bank, BBVA (BBVA.MC) said on Thursday it is studying strategic alternatives to some of its non-core activities in Latin America, including the total or partial sale of its pension fund businesses.

The group was looking at the potential sale of its pension fund administrators in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico, it said in a statement to the market regulator.

The process would take a number of quarters and would not be completed before the end of 2012, BBVA added.

Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
