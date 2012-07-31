FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA H1 profit down by a third
July 31, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's BBVA H1 profit down by a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Tuesday reported first half net profit down 35 percent, dented by provisions made to cover losses in the value of property-related assets.

Net profit stood at 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), falling short of an analysts’ polled forecast of 1.7 billion euros after the bank wrote down 1.4 billion euros in real estate losses. Bad debts were steady at 4 percent of total loans versus. ($1 = 0.8168 euros)

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado

