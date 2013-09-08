107-year-old Arkansas man killed in shootout with police

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) - A 107-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a police SWAT team at a home in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where he had earlier threatened two people with a gun, authorities said on Sunday.

The fatal shots were fired on Saturday night after Pine Bluff police responded to a report that the man, Monroe Isadore, pointed a gun at two people in the home in Pine Bluff, a city of roughly 48,000 people about 45 miles south of Little Rock, according to police who confirmed local TV reports.

When police arrived at the home on Saturday afternoon, they removed the two people from the house and then entered to begin negotiations. Isadore then shot at them through the door, according to the reports confirmed by police.

No officers were struck, and police called for backup, including a Special Weapons and Tactics unit.

Negotiations were started and SWAT officers inserted a camera into the room where Isadore was holed up. Officers saw that Isadore had a handgun, according to the reports confirmed by police.

When negotiations failed, SWAT officers threw gas into the room. Isadore fired and officers entered the room. When Isadore shot at them again, the officers returned fire, killing Isadore, according to the reports confirmed by police.

Police said the coroner confirmed Isadore’s age as 107.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation, a Pine Bluff police spokesman said.