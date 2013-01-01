FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No decision when House will vote on fiscal cliff bill: Cantor
January 1, 2013 / 3:23 PM / in 5 years

No decision when House will vote on fiscal cliff bill: Cantor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Majority Leader Rep. Eric Cantor (R-VA) speaks at a news conference after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday no decision has been made on when his chamber will vote on the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” bill.

“We have not made a decision yet,” House Republican Leader Eric Cantor told Reuters at the U.S. Capitol. Cantor said such a decision would be made soon, however. It could come as early as later in the day.

The House was to reconvene at noon ET/1700 GMT.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott)

This story was corrected to drop reference to Cantor emerging from Boehner office

