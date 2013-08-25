FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama discusses Syria with France's Hollande
#World News
August 25, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Obama discusses Syria with France's Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama discussed a possible coordinated international response to the reported use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria with French President Francois Hollande, the White House said on Sunday.

“President Obama and President Hollande discussed possible responses by the international community and agreed to continue to consult closely,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders expressed grave concern about the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s forces against civilians near Damascus on Wednesday, the White House said, without giving any further details of the discussion.

Reporting by Mak Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
