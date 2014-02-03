BCE's Bell Canada says some passwords were posted online

The Bell logo is seen on the company's building in downtown Montreal February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Shaun Best

TORONTO (Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada’s largest telecom company, said 22,421 small business customers’ user names and passwords were posted online over the weekend after an unnamed third-party supplier was hacked.

Five valid credit card numbers were also posted, BCE’s Bell Canada unit said in a release on Sunday. It said its own systems were not affected.

The company said it had disabled the passwords and informed credit card companies, and it was contacting affected customers.