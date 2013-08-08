FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BCE net profit falls, revenue rises slightly
August 8, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

BCE net profit falls, revenue rises slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada’s biggest telecom provider, reported a 22 percent fall in profit but a marginal increase in revenue on Thursday, with strong growth in wireless.

But a favorable 2012 tax resolution made it hard to compare with year-ago results.

The company increased its profit and revenue forecasts to take into account its acquisition of Astral Media.

The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said second-quarter net earnings fell to C$571 million ($548 million), or 74 Canadian cents a share, from C$732 million, or 94 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, the company earned 77 Canadian cents a share.

Operating revenue was C$5.00 billion, compared with C$4.93 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Gerald E. McCormick

