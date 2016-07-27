FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Santander Brasil plans bid for Citigroup's Brazil unit
July 27, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Santander Brasil plans bid for Citigroup's Brazil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clouds are reflected onto a Banco Santander branch in Tomares, near Seville September 10, 2014.Marcelo del Pozo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA will probably bid for Citigroup Inc's local subsidiary, as the country's largest foreign-owned lender seeks to expand into banking for wealthy clients, Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial said on Wednesday.

Rial, speaking at a São Paulo event to discuss second-quarter results, said Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) will be very disciplined in making a proposal. In February, Citigroup unveiled a plan to exit retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to curb costs and boost profitability.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
