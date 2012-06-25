FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
B/E Aerospace to buy Interturbine
June 25, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

B/E Aerospace to buy Interturbine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - B/E Aerospace BEAV.O said on Monday it would buy aerospace logistics company Interturbine for about 200 million euros ($251 million) in cash to boost its offering in its consumables product portfolio.

The world’s biggest supplier of aircraft cabin interiors expects the deal to be about neutral to 2012 and 2013 earnings, and “solidly” accretive in 2014.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Steen Associates acted as Interturbine’s financial adviser.

Shares of B/E Aerospace, with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion, closed at $42.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

($1 = 0.7977 euros)

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter

