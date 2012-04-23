FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
B/E Aerospace posts strong Q1 as sales soar
April 23, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

B/E Aerospace posts strong Q1 as sales soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - B/E Aerospace BEAV.O, the world’s biggest supplier of aircraft cabin interiors, posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by strong sales in its key business segments.

First-quarter net income rose to $68.8 million, or 67 cents per share, from $50.3 million, or 49 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $747.3 million, driven by growth in the company’s commercial aircraft, business jet and spare parts units.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 62 cents per share, on revenue of $702.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fiscal year 2012, the company expects earnings of about $2.75 per share, on revenue of about $2.95 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 earnings of $2.79 per share, on revenue of $2.98 billion.

Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

