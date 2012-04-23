FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beam Inc to buy Pinnacle vodka
April 23, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

Beam Inc to buy Pinnacle vodka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Beam Inc BEAM.N plans to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum for $605 million, the company said on Monday, as it seeks a foothold in the large, growing vodka category.

Beam said the deal with White Rock Distilleries would not affect 2012 earnings, but would add 5 cents to 10 cents per share in 2013.

Beam is very strong in bourbon whiskey, with brands including Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, but has no sizeable vodka brand.

Pinnacle, known for its unusual dessert-inspired flavors, is expected to sell more than 3 million cases this year, Beam said.

Beam sees opportunities for cost savings of more than 20 percent of the brands’ net sales.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn

