Maker's Mark reverses decision to lower alcohol content
#Business News
February 17, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 5 years

Maker's Mark reverses decision to lower alcohol content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bottle of Maker's Mark whiskey is pictured in New York May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Maker’s Mark said it was taking back a decision to reduce the alcohol content in its bourbon because of a large number of complaints from customers.

“Effective immediately, we are reversing our decision to lower the ABV (alcohol by volume) of Maker’s Mark, and resuming production at 45 percent alcohol by volume,” the company said on its website.

Maker’s Mark had decided to lower the alcohol content due to supply constraints amid strong demand, but it said an “overwhelming response” had led it to reverse that decision.

Bourbon and Tennessee whiskey volume rose 5 percent in 2012, fueled by new products, including flavored bourbons. Recent popularity of bourbon has spurred interest in other American whiskeys, with rye volume up 50 percent, though sales are still quite small.

Maker’s Mark is made by Beam Inc, which also owns the Jim Beam and Knob Creek brands.

Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Nick Zieminski

