FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beam tops Wall Street view, stands by full-year profit target
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Beam tops Wall Street view, stands by full-year profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of three bourbon whiskeys,(L-R) Maker's Mark, Jim Beam and Knob Creek, are displayed in Golden, Colorado July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Beam Inc BEAM.N posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its bourbon, and said it still expected earnings to grow at a low double-digit percentage rate this year.

The maker of Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbons said fourth-quarter earnings would probably fall as it spends more on advertising during the holiday season.

Earnings from continuing operations were $91.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $82 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges and gains, Beam earned 62 cents per share from continuing operations, topping the analysts’ average forecast of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $627.5 million. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.