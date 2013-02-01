FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beam's lower profit beats Street by a penny
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 1, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Beam's lower profit beats Street by a penny

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Beam Inc BEAM.N reported a smaller-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter earnings and gave an optimistic forecast for 2013 as it benefits from high demand for bourbon whiskey and growth in emerging markets.

On a net basis, the maker of Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek bourbons said on Friday that earnings were $126.3 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $88.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding one-time items, earnings fell 3 percent to 67 cents per share, due to a 20 percent increase in advertising spending during the key holiday season.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 11 percent to $709.1 million.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions and divestitures, sales rose 5 percent fueled by gains of 8 percent in North America and 4 percent in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment. Sales in the Asia Pacific/South America segment fell 2 percent.

For the new year, Beam said it is aiming for high single-digit growth in earnings-per-share before one-time items.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.