FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beam profit beats Street; stock buyback set
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Beam profit beats Street; stock buyback set

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alcoholic drinks maker Beam Inc BEAM.N reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by new products such as Jim Beam Honey bourbon, and announced a stock buyback.

The company, which also makes Sauza tequila and Pinnacle vodka, stood by its full-year earnings target, even though it now expects foreign exchange to reduce profit by 5 cents per share, or 2 percentage points of growth. Its target calls for earnings per share before one-time items to grow at a high single-digit rate from the $2.40 it earned in 2012.

In the second quarter, net income was $74.3 million, or 46 cents per share, down from $101.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items involving the early extinguishment of debt, earnings per share rose 8 percent to 64 cents. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $637.6 million, topping analysts’ average estimate of $628.6 million.

The company said its board authorized a plan to buy back up to 3 million shares of its stock.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.