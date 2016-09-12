NEW YORK Apple Corps Ltd, the music company founded by members of The Beatles, was accused in a lawsuit on Monday of infringing copyrights of a company claiming to own a master recording of the group's famous 1965 concert in New York's Shea Stadium.
Sid Bernstein Presents LLC sued before this week's scheduled release in theaters and on Hulu of "Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years," a Ron Howard-directed documentary about Beatles concerts from the dawn of Beatlemania through 1966.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Sid Bernstein, who died in 2013, was a promoter who helped bring the Beatles to the United States from their native Britain.
The complaint said he also helped stage the group's Aug. 15, 1965, performance at Shea, and arranged for TV variety show host Ed Sullivan's production company to film it.
But the plaintiff, which said it was assigned Bernstein's rights, said the group's manager, Brian Epstein, took custody of the "Master Tapes" and began using them without seeking consent.
It said the recording was later used in the 1966 movie "The Beatles at Shea Stadium," the 1995 documentary "The Beatles Anthology," and the 2010 documentary "The Last Play at Shea" about Billy Joel's concerts there two years earlier.
The plaintiff said it sued after the U.S. Copyright Office refused to register its copyright claim, and after learning that Apple planned to release a remastered version of the Beatles' performance with the "Eight Days a Week" documentary.
Its lawsuit seeks a variety of damages and a declaration that Bernstein was the "dominant, and hence sole, author of the copyrightable work embodied in the Master Tapes."
A lawyer for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is Sid Bernstein Presents LLC v Apple Corps Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-07084.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Entertainment News
Nose-to-nose with the actors: Spain's micro-theater has global appeal
MADRID Six people stand almost shoulder-to-shoulder in a black room - the entire audience for a play unfolding just an arm's length away. With minimal set and a cast of only two, this is theater stripped to its bare bones.
Truth is stranger than fiction in Emmy's political TV shows
It is election year in America and television has risen to the challenge, producing a range of award-worthy politically-themed shows - and the more outrageous, the better.
New Amanda Knox film meant to push past headlines, makers say
TORONTO A new documentary about Amanda Knox, an American who was cleared of the murder of her British roommate after multiple trials in Italy, is meant to push past the sensational coverage of the case and understand the real people involved, its directors say.