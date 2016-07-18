TPG to acquire surgical tools maker Beaver-Visitec

(Reuters) - TPG Capital LP, one of the world's largest private equity firms, has agreed to acquire Beaver-Visitec International, a U.S. maker of tools used in eye surgery, from buyout firm RoundTable Capital Partners.

The acquisition, the value of which was not disclosed, provides TPG with a platform that it can use to rapidly scale up its presence in the ophthalmology space.

Beaver-Visitec was created by RoundTable in 2010 through a combination of the opthalmic product businesses of three separate companies: Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX.N), Medtronic (MDT.N) and Aspen Surgical.

Since then, RoundTable has built out Beaver-Visitec through multiple small acquisitions.

In recent years, TPG Capital has exited businesses in several other healthcare-related areas. In 2015, TPG sold Par Pharmaceutical Holdings, a purveyor of generic drugs, to Endo International Plc (ENDP.O) for $8 billion.

The same year, TPG sold Envision Pharmaceutical Services, a pharmaceutical benefits manager, to pharmacy Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) for $2 billion.

In 2013, TPG launched a nearly $1 billion initial public offering of Quintiles Transnational Holdings, a contract research organization.

Quintiles recently merged with healthcare data and analytics company IMS Health IMS.N.

In buying Beaver-Visitec, TPG is entering a sector with a number of well established strategic competitors. Some of the biggest names in the space include Alcon, which is owned by Novartis AG (NOVN.S), Bausch and Lomb, owned by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO), and Vistakon, owned by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

Since 2007, TPG has invested more than $8 billion in its healthcare portfolio.

This year has been a relatively slow year for M&A in the medical devices sector, with one very large, notable exception in Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) $25 billion agreement to acquire rival St. Jude Medical STJ.N in April.

Abbott also agreed to acquire diagnostics company Alere Inc (ALR.N) earlier in the year for nearly $6 billion.