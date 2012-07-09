FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bebe fourth-quarter retail sales fall on lower store traffic
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 9, 2012 / 8:58 PM / 5 years ago

Bebe fourth-quarter retail sales fall on lower store traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc (BEBE.O) said retail sales for the fourth quarter fell 2.5 percent hurt by waning store traffic.

Retail sales from continuing operations fell to $119.1 million for the fourth quarter from $122.4 million a year earlier, said the retailer, which had fallen out of favor with its clientele due to fashion missteps.

Store traffic fell 12 percent.

Same-store sales, which includes online stores, were down 2.5 percent and inventory per square foot increased about 2 percent.

Bebe discontinued its unsuccessful PH8 brand and has attempted to regain its core customers, who looked for cheaper alternatives.

The Brisbane, California-based company’s shares were down 5.6 percent after closing at $5.69 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.