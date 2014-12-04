FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Bechtel exec pleads guilty to taking $5 million in kickbacks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 4, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Bechtel exec pleads guilty to taking $5 million in kickbacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former executive at Bechtel Corp pleaded guilty on Thursday to accepting $5 million in kickbacks in order to manipulate the bidding process for state-run power contracts in Egypt, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Asem Elgawhary, who lives in Maryland but was a general manager at a joint venture Bechtel ran with Egypt’s state-owned electricity company, accepted the kickbacks from three power companies, prosecutors said.

Elgawhary, 73, admitted he tried to hide the scheme by routing the payments to offshore bank accounts, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.