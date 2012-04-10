FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corning to buy majority of Becton Dickinson's Discovery Labware
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 10, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

Corning to buy majority of Becton Dickinson's Discovery Labware

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) said it will buy the majority of Becton Dickinson & Co’s (BDX.N) Discovery Labware unit for about $730 million in cash, to add drug-discovery and lab research tools to its life sciences products portfolio.

“The acquisition will expand Corning Life Sciences’ annual revenues by 40 percent and catapult the segment toward its goal of being a $1 billion business by 2014,” Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed later this year, is expected to add to 2013 earnings.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.