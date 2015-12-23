FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bed Bath & Beyond narrows profit forecast, shares fall
December 23, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

Bed Bath & Beyond narrows profit forecast, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A passerby walks in front of a Bed, Bath, and Beyond in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) slashed its third-quarter profit forecast, the latest retailer to do so in a sluggish U.S. retail market.

The company’s shares fell 6.3 percent in late evening trading on Tuesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond now expects third quarter earnings of about $1.07 to $1.10 per share, down from its prior expectation of $1.14 to $1.21 per share.

The company also said it expects sales in the quarter to grow by 0.3 percent to about $3.0 billion. It had earlier expected sales to increase by about 1.8 to 4.0 percent.

The company, like Macy’s Inc (M.N) and Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N), is facing intense competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

“...We experienced softer in-store transaction counts, and on the other hand sales from our customer-facing digital channels demonstrated strong growth, in excess of 25 percent”, Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Executive, Steven Temares said.

Amazon.com has revolutionized shopping habits, conditioning shoppers to expect deeper discounts than brick-and-mortar stores can afford. Analysts call this the “Amazon effect.”

Analysts on an average expected the company to earn $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
