Bed Bath & Beyond cuts full-year earnings forecast
January 8, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc franchise in Boca Raton, Florida January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) cut its full-year earnings forecast due to a lowered sales expectation and weakening margins, sending its shares down 9 percent after the bell.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it now expects full-year earnings of about $4.79-$4.86 per share, down from the $4.88-$5.01 it had forecast in September.

The company said it now expects fourth-quarter comparable-store sales to rise by about 2-4 percent, a reduced range compared with its previous model of a 3.5-5.5 percent increase.

Net income rose to $237.2 million, or $1.12 per share, in the third quarter ended November 30, from $232.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.15 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter gross margin fell to 39.2 percent from 39.8 percent, mainly due to higher inventory acquisition costs, an increase in promotional coupons, as well as a shift in the mix of merchandise sold to lower-margin categories, Chief Executive Steven Temares said in a post-earnings conference call.

“... Clearly the implication is that they sent out more coupons in order to drive the business,” Wedbush Securities analyst Joan Storms said.

Sales rose 6 percent to $2.87 billion in the third quarter, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $2.89 billion.

Comparable-store sales increased 1.3 percent in the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading at $73.16 after the bell. They had closed at $79.68 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian

