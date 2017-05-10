FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit
#Technology News
May 10, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 3 months ago

Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man uses his phone as he walks past an Apple store in Beijing, China on April 25, 2017.Thomas Peter/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said on Wednesday.

Beddit manufactures a monitoring device which tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep time when placed on a bed.

The monitor, which sells for $149.95 in Apple's online store, transfers the data to Beddit's iPhone app for analysis.

An Apple spokesperson declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

Beddit, which was unavailable for a comment, had earlier announced the deal on its website in a section related to its privacy policy.

"Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," the Finnish company said.

Apple said Beddit users should see no changes to their use of the app following the deal.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle

