Canada beef warning broadened to new products
#U.S.
September 30, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Canada beef warning broadened to new products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A public warning in Canada on Friday about beef possibly tainted with E. coli has been updated to include additional products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Sunday released a list of dozens of products made from beef voluntarily recalled by XL Foods, whose plant in Brooks, Alberta, was temporarily shut by the agency after contaminated beef products sickened several people.

The list ranges from ground beef to roasts and steaks, and includes products from retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Costco Wholesale Corp, and smaller chains.

The agency is warning the public, distributors and food service establishments not to consume, sell or serve the products, since they may be contaminated with E. Coli bacteria, which can cause potentially life-threatening illness.

The list can be found at: here

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

