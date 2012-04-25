TABLE-Top global importers of U.S. beef and veal

The biggest importers of U.S. beef and veal went on guard on Wednesday after U.S. authorities reported the country's first case of mad cow disease in six years. The top three buyers of Mexico, Korea and Japan pledged to continue imports after assurances that the California dairy cow posed no risk to the food chain. The table below compares exports in 2003, just before the discovery of the first U.S. case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy caused exports to slump by 80 percent, to 2011 which marked the first year that total exports finally exceeded their 2003 peak. Some countries like Japan and South Korea are still buying less than they did before due to lingering restrictions. For a factbox on Asian consumers see: For a graphic on exports see: link.reuters.com/xyx77s U.S. beef and veal exports to the top 15 destinations, and total exports (sums do not add due to small importers): 2003 2011 1,000 pounds Share 1,000 pounds Share Japan 918,014 36.5% 456,163 16.4% Mexico 586,390 23.3% 487,938 17.5% Canada 226,681 9.0% 500,553 18.0% South Korea 586,617 23.3% 379,700 13.6% China (Taiwan) 48,891 1.9% 110,568 4.0% Hong Kong 45,385 1.8% 162,920 5.8% Russia 10,626 0.4% 147,976 5.3% Vietnam 53 0.0% 121,387 4.4% Egypt 6,751 0.3% 102,467 3.7% Netherlands 460 0.0% 45,084 1.6% Bahamas 10,016 0.4% 11,307 0.4% China (Mainland) 9,443 0.4% 4,717 0.2% United Arab Emirates 3,396 0.1% 22,816 0.8% Philippines 2,367 0.1% 21,191 0.8% Saudi Arabia 6,230 0.2% 15,469 0.6% TOTAL 2,518,249 2,788,295 SOURCE: Calculations by the USDA's Economic Research Service using data from U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census. Site: here (Reporting By Jonathan Leff)