TABLE-Top global importers of U.S. beef and veal
April 25, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Top global importers of U.S. beef and veal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The biggest importers of U.S. beef and veal went on guard on Wednesday after
U.S. authorities reported the country's first case of mad cow disease in six
years. The top three buyers of Mexico, Korea and Japan pledged to continue
imports after assurances that the California dairy cow posed no risk to the food
chain.	
    The table below compares exports in 2003, just before the discovery of the
first U.S. case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy caused exports to slump by
80 percent, to 2011 which marked the first year that total exports finally
exceeded their 2003 peak. Some countries like Japan and South Korea are still
buying less than they did before due to lingering restrictions.	
    For a factbox on Asian consumers see:                	
    For a graphic on exports see:         link.reuters.com/xyx77s	
    	
U.S. beef and veal exports to the top 15 destinations, and total exports (sums
do not add due to small importers):	
    	
                              2003                       2011           
                          1,000 pounds   Share      1,000 pounds     Share
 Japan                          918,014      36.5%          456,163   16.4%
 Mexico                         586,390      23.3%          487,938   17.5%
 Canada                         226,681       9.0%          500,553   18.0%
 South Korea                    586,617      23.3%          379,700   13.6%
 China (Taiwan)                  48,891       1.9%          110,568    4.0%
 Hong Kong                       45,385       1.8%          162,920    5.8%
 Russia                          10,626       0.4%          147,976    5.3%
 Vietnam                             53       0.0%          121,387    4.4%
 Egypt                            6,751       0.3%          102,467    3.7%
 Netherlands                        460       0.0%           45,084    1.6%
 Bahamas                         10,016       0.4%           11,307    0.4%
 China (Mainland)                 9,443       0.4%            4,717    0.2%
 United Arab Emirates             3,396       0.1%           22,816    0.8%
 Philippines                      2,367       0.1%           21,191    0.8%
 Saudi Arabia                     6,230       0.2%           15,469    0.6%
 TOTAL                        2,518,249                   2,788,295        
 SOURCE: Calculations by the USDA's Economic Research Service using data from
U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census.	
    Site: here	
    	
	
 (Reporting By Jonathan Leff)

