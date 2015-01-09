California firm recalls beef, pork products for possible metal contamination

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A California meat company is recalling 48,139 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef and pork products that may be contaminated with extraneous metal materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced late on Thursday.

USDA said Unibright Foods Inc., in Bell Gardens, California, recalled the product that consists of 2.2-pound packages of “Mishima Sukiyaki Beef” with the establishment number “EST.1163” inside the USDA mark of inspection and package ID number “15069.”

The beef products were produced between Aug. 12, 2014, and Dec. 16, 2014.

Included in the recall are 1.7-lb packages of “Mishima Gingered Pork.” It has the establishment number “EST.1163” within the USDA inspection mark and package ID number “15059” and was produced between Aug. 5, 2014, and Aug. 6, 2014.

The packaged beef and pork were shipped to institutions and retail outlets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York.

Unibright Foods Inc was notified of the problem by a distributor who was contacted by an Illinois restaurant, which said it had found a stainless steel wire in a sukiyaki beef product.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of the product.