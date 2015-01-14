FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts firm recalls ground beef for possible plastic contamination
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 14, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Massachusetts firm recalls ground beef for possible plastic contamination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Massachusetts meat company is recalling 33,948 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with plastic materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said on Wednesday.

The agency said J&G Foods, Inc, in Sutton, Massachusetts recalled the product that consists of one-pound vacuum sealed packages of “Wegman’s Organic 93 percent Lean/7 percent Fat Grass-Fed Ground Beef.”

The packages are labeled “EST. 8466” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “USE OR FREEZE BY 01/16/15”.

The beef product was produced on Dec. 23, 2014 and shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.Problems with the product were discovered after J&G Foods received consumer complaints through retail outlets that the beef contained small malleable plastic pieces.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product.

Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.