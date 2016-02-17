FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf keeps dividend unchanged
February 17, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Beiersdorf keeps dividend unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tins of Nivea skin cream are pictured on a production line of German company Beiersdorf AG in Hamburg, Germany in this February 12, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE), the German maker of Nivea skin cream, is keeping its dividend flat at 0.70 euros per share for 2015 even as underlying net profit jumped 15 percent to 671 million euros ($749 million).

Analysts had on average forecast a dividend of 0.72 euros per share, according to a Reuters poll.

Beiersdorf also forecast a 3 to 4 percent rise in 2016 sales, with a slight improvement in its underlying operating profit margin from 14.4 percent last year.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

