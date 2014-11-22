FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus cuts 2015 economic growth forecast due to Russian slowdown
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Belarus cuts 2015 economic growth forecast due to Russian slowdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus has cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 0.2-0.7 percent from the previous 2.0 percent because of the economic slowdown in Russia, state news agency Belta quoted Economy Minister Nikolai Snopkov as saying.

In recent years, Belarus has received tens of billions of dollars in loans and rebates for energy prices from Russia, hit this year by a fall in global oil price and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“Everyone should understand that all governments are in a difficult situation,” Snopkov told a government meeting in the capital Minsk on Saturday. “They, even friendly ones, can’t deal with others’ problems. We have to resolve all these questions and tasks ourselves.”

The Belarussian government also cut its 2015 oil price forecast to $83 per barrel from $100 per barrel.

“Experts say the situation is difficult, the global crisis will be long-lasting,” Snopkov said. Belarus’ economy grew 1.5 percent in the first nine months of 2014.

However, Minsk has kept its previous 2015 inflation forecast of 12 percent compared with 16-17 percent expected this year.

Belarus, which has $13 billion of foreign debt, should return $4 billion to its creditors in 2015. Minsk has previously said it plans to repay $3 billion of this sum from its own budget and also to place $1 billion in eurobonds.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk; Writing by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.