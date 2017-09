Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko wipes his face at a news conference during a presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, in this October 11, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Files

KIEV (Reuters) - Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree to raise the state retirement age by three years, news agency RIA reported on Monday.

Last week Lukashenko said he would consider pension reform to help the crisis-hit economy. Every fourth person in Belarus’s population of 9.5 million is a pensioner and this will rise to one third by 2050 if the system is not changed.