a year ago
Belarus signs potash supply deal with India, mulls cooperation with Uralkali
June 23, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Belarus signs potash supply deal with India, mulls cooperation with Uralkali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus has signed a new potash supply contract with India, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, adding that he was considering cooperation with Russian potash producer Uralkali.

"New Uralkali shareholders are coming to me every month saying: 'accept us'. We are not against it - let's unite, on our conditions," Lukashenko said. "Let's resume work and agree how much we will produce."

Uralkali was not able to provide an immediate comment.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
